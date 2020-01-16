NEA Awards $27.3M to Projects in All Fifty States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico

The National Endowment for the Arts announced the first grant recipients of the 2020 fiscal year. The federal agency will award $27.3 million to 1,187 projects in all fifty states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Funding was distributed through the NEA’s Art Works program, which provides grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 for “artistically excellent projects that celebrate our creativity and cultural heritage,” and Challenge America grants, which are matching grants offered to small and mid-sized organizations in underserved communities.

Among the initiatives receiving funding are artist residencies at the MacDowell Colony in New Hampshire and Oolite Arts (formerly known as ArtCenter/South Florida) in Miami Beach; upcoming exhibitions including “Art for the Future: Artists Call and Central American Solidarity in the 1980” at Tufts University and “Tschabalala Self: Out of Body” at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston; education programs such as Cooper Union and the Center for Performance Research, Inc.; and publications such as the MASS Design Group’s Fringe City Futures and the online magazine Triple Canopy. A full list of grantees can be found on the agency’s website.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support grants throughout the entire country that connect people through shared experiences and artistic expression,” said NEA chair Mary Anne Carter. “These projects provide access to the arts for people of all abilities and backgrounds in both urban centers and rural communities.” The next funding deadline for applications to the Grants for Arts Projects category and the Challenge America category are February 13, 2020 and April 9, 2020, respectively.

