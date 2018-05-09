NEA Awards $80.5 Million in Second Round of Funding for 2018

The National Endowment for the Arts announced today that it will award 1,071 grants, totaling $80.5 million, to various institutions as part of its second round of funding for 2018. Projects receiving support range from a classical guitar education program for elementary students in Missouri to a printmaking residency for Native American artists in Oregon.

The agency will also support a number of upcoming exhibitions, including “Andy Warhol: Before and After” at the Whitney Museum of American Art, “Diana Al-Hadid: Delirious Matter” at the Bronx Museum of the Arts, and “Mark Bradford: Tomorrow is Another Day” at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

“The variety and quality of these projects speaks to the wealth of creativity and diversity in our country,” said the agency’s outgoing chairman Jane Chu. “From Atlanta, Georgia to Sparks, Nevada, NEA funding reaches thousands of communities, assisting local organizations and providing access to the arts to all.” Chu revealed last month that she plans to step down from her post in June. The NEA, which has been repeatedly targeted by the Trump administration, announced the first round of 2018 grantees, who received $25 million in total, in February. The complete list of awardees is available on the NEA’s website.