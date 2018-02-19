Neïl Beloufa Removes Image of Artist Protesting Dana Schutz’s Open Casket from Exhibition, Following Pushback

The French-Algerian artist Neïl Beloufa has removed an image of American artist Parker Bright from his exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris on Friday, February 16, after Bright threatened to travel to France to protest the show. The work in dispute is a mirror that features an appropriated image of Bright protesting Dana Schutz’s Open Casket, a controversial painting based on the historic photograph of the corpse of Emmett Till—the African American teen who was murdered in Mississippi in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman. Parker wore a gray t-shirt with the words “Black Death Spectacle” scrawled across his back and stood in front of the work while it was on display in the Whitney Biennial last year in order to raise awareness about “racial injustice within the artworld.” The piece sparked a fierce debate about race, violence, and the ethics of representation.

After learning that Beloufa had used his image without his consent, Bright launched a Go Fund Me campaign online that is seeking to raise $1,500 to pay for a trip to France so that he can visit the Palais De Tokyo in order to speak to Beloufa and the show’s curator, Guillaume Désanges. “I would like to stage another protest inside the Palais De Tokyo in Paris where Beloufa’s piece is on display because I believe that Beloufa is appropriating my narrative without consent,” Parker wrote. “This is a form of defamation of me as an artist and arts activist.”

“Images of my work and my body have been used before without my permission for products and fine art, but what makes this situation more troubling to me as a Black artist is that it seems that my voice does not matter in this case of Beloufa’s piece,” Bright added. “I am being used as raw material, just like Dana Schutz did to Emmett Till in her rendition at the Whitney Biennial. Black voices continue to be silenced and then appropriated, and my mission is to make sure that my voice and others are not silenced and co-opted.”

Bright told Alex Greenberger of Artnews that he received a letter of apology from Beloufa and Désanges. It said that the piece was “not an artwork” and that it was one of several images and texts that were “reproduced, mostly without permission.” It also stated that the piece was not for sale. Bright said he is unsatisfied with their response, and that the letter was unclear about whether the whole piece or only part of it was removed from the show. Bright is continuing with his plan to go to France. As of Monday, February 19, his campaign raised $2,626 from 132 people.

Titled “L’Ennemi de mon ennemi,” Beloufa’s second exhibition at Palais de Tokyo, comprises sculptures, objects, text, images, and other materials to create a “chaotic and fragmented vision of the ways in which history is written and which power is legitimized in the contemporary era.” According to the institution’s website, it draws inspiration from a wide range of media including propaganda, advertising, and video games. The project, which was commissioned by the Palais de Tokyo, will remain on view until May 13.