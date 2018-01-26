New Arts Center and Auction House to Open in Beijing

The Guardian Art Center, designed by German architect Ole Scheeren and billed as China’s first custom-built auction house, will open in Beijing this spring. The new cultural complex is located on Wangfujing Street in the city’s historic Dongcheng District and funded by China Guardian, the Chinese auction house with locations in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and North America.

“The Guardian Art Center is a lot more than just a museum,” Scheeren, said. “It’s not a hermetic institution, but rather an acknowledgment of the hybrid state of contemporary culture. It is a Chinese puzzle of interlocking cultural spaces and public functions that fuse art and culture with events and lifestyle.” The building will boast an 18,000-square-foot main exhibition space, additional galleries, two large salesrooms, and state-of-the-art restoration and conservation labs.