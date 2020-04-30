New Mexico to Give $1.5 Million to Arts Organizations in Need

New Mexico Arts, a division of the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, announced that it plans to allocate $1.5 million in Covid-19 relief to approximately two-hundred arts organizations as well as schools, tribal governments, and government entities in support of the retention of full- and part-time jobs and independently-contracted artists, arts administrators, and arts educators across the state.

New Mexico’s culture sector, which contributes roughly $5.9 billion each year to the state’s economy, has been at a standstill since all Department of Cultural Affairs museums and historic sites shuttered on March 15 as a public health precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic. New Mexico Arts cited the Americans for the Arts Covid-19 impact survey, which found that in February and March arts organizations in New Mexico suffered from economic losses and/or incurred additional Covid-19 related expenses of more than $1.2 million. Ninety percent of organizations also reported that they were forced to cancel programming as a result of the public health crisis and 67 percent said it’s likely that they will have to make reductions in staff. A third of respondents said they are not confident their organization will survive the impact of Covid-19.

The state agency will receive monies for the relief effort from the 2021 fiscal year state budget, the State Partnership Agreement between New Mexico Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, and the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. More information about the funding and how to apply for aid can be found on New Mexico Arts’s website.

ALL IMAGES