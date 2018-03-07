New Multidisciplinary Art Space to Open in Paris

The French retail chain Galeries Lafayette will be opening a new multidisciplinary arts space in Paris on March 10, writes Gareth Harris of the Art Newspaper. Called the Fondation d’Entreprise Galeries Lafayette, the venue will be located in a historic building on 9 rue du Plâtre that was renovated by Rem Koolhaas’s architecture firm, OMA. It will feature a steel and glass “exhibitions tower” with a quartet of mobile platforms that can be organized into forty-nine unique exhibition configurations. There will also be a basement workshop for the fabrication of art.

About three to four shows will be scheduled annually for the space. The Fondation d’Entreprise Galeries Lafayette’s inaugural exhibition will feature work by Lutz Bacher and will be on view from March 10 until April 30. The show after Bacher’s will be a collaboration with Performa.

Guillaume Houzé, the image and communications director of Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais, stresses that the new space will not show art from the company’s vast holdings, known as the Fonds de dotation Famille Moulin, which features works from artists such as Wu Tsang and Anne Imhof. “It won’t be a jewellery box for the collection,” said Houzé.