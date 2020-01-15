New Museum and Onassis Foundation to Open Space for Artists Working in Mixed Reality

The New Museum in New York and the Onassis Foundation are teaming up to create a new space for artists, filmmakers, and designers working in mixed reality. An initiative of the museum’s cultural incubator program, NEW INC, and Onassis USA, an arts and education affiliate of the foundation, the subsidized workspace and presentation gallery will serve as a space where creatives can experiment with AR, VR, projection mapping, spatial audio, and motion capture, among other technologies.

Called the NEW INC eXtended Reality Studio—ONX Studio, the lab will be located in the Onassis Gallery at Olympic Tower, the Manhattan headquarters of Onassis USA. Set to open in late spring, the space will house a dozen artists and other cultural producers for a yearlong residency which will culminate in a month-long showcase. Spearheaded by NEW INC director Stephanie Pereira; its cofounder Karen Wong; Onassis USA artistic and executive director Vallejo Gantner; and the Onassis Foundation’s head of digital and innovation Prodromos Tsiavos, the initiative will operate as a two-year pilot program.

“ONX Studio is an evolution of what we have learned and experienced at NEW INC,” New Museum director Lisa Phillips said. “In New York City, bespoke space for artists who are working in mixed reality is scarce. The Onassis Foundation had the vision to bridge this gap, and their commissioning expertise will be invaluable as we explore new avenues for these hybrid digital and physical experiences.”

Designed by the New York–based firm Leong Leong, the 4,000-square-foot ONX Studio will be in close dialogue with the Onassis Lab—the Onassis Foundation’s cross-disciplinary incubator in Athens—which will provide professional development training for the program’s inaugural participants. Commenting on the partnership, Karen Brooks Hopkins, an Onassis USA senior advisor said, “Onassis USA is thrilled to continue elevating artists and filmmakers who are fostering new ways to tell important stories. New Museum has been a pioneer in developing platforms for new art and new ideas, and we have found a kindred spirit in NEW INC.”

