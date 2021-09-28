New Museum Announces Biennial Award for Sculpture by Women Artists

New York’s New Museum today revealed that it is inaugurating a new biennial award for sculpture, specifically for women artists. The prize is funded by a $2 million grant from the Hostetler Wrigley foundation and will allow for the creation of new works by five recipients in a ten-year period; these will be exhibited in the New Museum’s public plaza, which is being constructed on the Bowery.

“This award both acknowledges and builds on the New Museum’s legacy of championing women artists,” said New Museum dirctor Lisa Phillips. “We are deeply grateful to Trustee Sue Hostetler Wrigley and Beau Wrigley for this generous gift that will enable us to further support the creation of new works by some of the best artists working today.”

The museum will announce the jury for the inaugural prize, which will be known as the Hostetler/Wrigley Sculpture Award, early next year; the first commission will be revealed at the end of 2022.

“Beau and I are thrilled to establish this award to recognize and honor contemporary women artists with outstanding talent,” said Sue Hostetler Wrigley. “Supporting and celebrating the significant achievements of women artists, who have a history of being overlooked, and making art as public as possible, are two of our foundation’s central missions. Our intent is that the award will also help continue the critical conversation about parity for women. Collaborating with the New Museum, an institution which shares our ethos of ambitious, innovative approaches and momentum through equality of opportunity, is the perfect partnership.”

The award arrives in the wake of staff unionization at the New Museum following a turbulent period that saw the institution accused of exploiting workers, which it denied doing.

