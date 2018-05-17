New Museum Appoints Stephanie Pereira Director of NEW INC

The New Museum in New York announced today that Stephanie Pereira will become the second director of the institution’s cultural incubator NEW INC, a museum-led initiative dedicated to supporting innovation, collaboration, and entrepreneurship across art, design, and technology.

Cofounded by Lisa Phillips and Karen Wong in 2014, NEW INC was helmed by inaugural director Julia Kaganskiy for the last five years. Under her leadership, NEW INC created three hundred jobs, raised $12 million in new investment capital, formed various partnerships, and launched a series of initiatives, including a two-day conference and series of workshops exploring virtual and artificial realities.

Prior to joining NEW INC, Pereira spent six years at Kickstarter, where she served as the first director of its arts program and as director of creator engagement, becoming a key member of the organization’s senior leadership team. During her tenure, she launched an on-site residency program and cofounded PWL Camp, an annual weekend retreat for creative leaders at Kickstarter’s Brooklyn headquarters. Previously, Pereira was an associate director at the Brooklyn-based arts and technology nonprofit Eyebeam and the head of strategic initiatives at the marketing agency Imprint Projects.

Pereira will be responsible for overseeing NEW INC’s community of one hundred creative entrepreneurs and steering its plans for growth, which include its move into the New Museum’s new OMA-designed building located next door. “Stephanie’s creative business acumen, entrepreneurial spirit, and passion for community building will help shape the next chapter of growth for NEW INC,” Phillips said. She will take up the post on July 2.