New Museum Appoints Vivian Crockett Curator

Vivian Crockett will join New York’s New Museum as curator, beginning January 1, 2022, the institution announced today. The Brazilian American Crockett, who specializes in Latinx art and art of the African diaspora, comes to the museum from the Dallas Museum of Art (DMA), where she has served as the Nancy and Tim Hanley Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art since February 2020.

Crockett, who holds a BA from Stanford University, is in the process of obtaining her PhD in art history from Columbia University, with a dissertation focusing on the participatory and media-based work of Brazilian artists Hélio Oiticica and Lygia Pape. Before coming to the DMA, she was an Andrew W. Mellon Fellow in the department of media and performance art at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, and prior to that worked independently with New York arts organizations Visual AIDS, the Leslie-Lohman Museum, and Queer | Art, and served as a Joan Tisch Teaching Fellow at the Whitney Museum of American Art. From 2008 to 2011, she was a lead researcher for the collection review process in the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art’s Painting and Sculpture department.

“We are excited to welcome Vivian to the New Museum, as she brings a wealth of experience that will greatly enrich and energize our program,” said New Museum director Massimiliano Gioni in a statement. “With her interests in African and Latinx diasporas, she strongly connects to the New Museum's ongoing focus on international art and global dialogues, and her work around questions of gender and queer theory participates in the Museum's long history of engagement with such themes. Just as importantly, she is passionate, engaged, and informed about the most recent developments in contemporary art. My colleagues Gary Carrion-Murayari and Margot Norton and I couldn't think of a better partner as we continue to develop our program.”

