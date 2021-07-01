New Museum Taps Salome Asega to Lead Cultural Incubator NEW INC

New York’s New Museum has announced Salome Asega as the director of NEW INC, the museum’s incubator for art, design, and technology. In her new role, which Asega will assume July 26, she will steer the organization through its eighth yearlong cycle, overseeing one hundred creative entrepreneurs as well as six hundred alumni and an eminent group of mentors. Asega is additionally charged with growing the not-for-profit, museum-led incubator, which was founded in 2013 as the first of its kind. She replaces Stephanie Pereira, who departed in May after three years as the platform’s director.

“Salome is the next generation of leadership and a role model for the interdisciplinary nature of the future of work,” said Lisa Phillips, Toby Devan Lewis Director of the New Museum, in a statement. “She is a creative technologist, a thoughtful strategist, and an empathetic community builder who will shape the next chapter of growth for NEW INC.”

Asega, who is currently teaching speculative and critical design classes in the MFA Design and Technology program at New York’s Parsons School of Design, arrives to her new role from the Ford Foundation, where she has served as the inaugural New Media Art Research Fellow for Creativity and Free Expression (CFE) for the past four years. During her tenure there she has worked to support research aimed at defining hybrid approaches in the art and technology ecosystem. Among the reports she has commissioned are the National Endowment for the Arts’ Art and Technology Landscape Study (2021) and MIT Open Doc Lab’s Collective Wisdom, Co-creating Media within Communities, Across Disciplines, and with Algorithms (2019).

Asega has an extensive history with the New Museum, having first assisted with a project in the institution’s education department in 2014 before becoming a 2017 IdeasCity Fellow there in 2017. Additionally, she was a NEW INC community member in 2016–17, during which time she cofounded with a small group of artists POWRPLNT, a Bushwick-based digital arts education nonprofit.

