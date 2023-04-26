New Report Sheds Light on Art-World Salaries

Recruiting firm Sophie Macpherson Ltd. (SML), with offices in the US and England, today released its inaugural SML Art Market Salary Report, which looks at art-world salaries in both countries. The firm plans to issue the report biennially. The 2023 edition takes into account data spanning January to December 2022, garnered variously from salaries the firm negotiated that year and from recruitment budgets posted by employers. SML was able to obtain this information thanks in part to recent regulatory changes in the UK and in numerous US states requiring greater salary transparency on the part of employers. The report offers up base salaries, exclusive of bonuses and commissions. Salaries may skew high, as SML, like most recruiters, tends to deal with more moneyed clients.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the highest salaries were to be found at auction houses and commercial galleries. Senior business development and sales staff there could look forward to salaries of up to $425,000 in the US, and up to £250,000 (roughly $312,00) in the UK. At the bottom of the financial ladder in both enterprises were assistants. A gallery assistant in the UK could expect to make between £23,000 and £30,000 (between $28,700 and $37,000) annually, whereas their counterpart in the US might manage to make between $40,000 and $70,000 in the same period. Other comparatively low-value roles included that of art fair exhibitor relations liaison, which paid anywhere from $60,000 to $85,000 in the US and between £24,000 and £36,000 ($30,000 and $45,000) in the UK; among the high-earning jobs were senior communications roles, which offered up to $163,000 in the US and £110,000 ($137,000) in the UK.

Of note, salaries in both countries rose precipitously in the wake of the pandemic, with US employers more eager than their UK counterparts to dish up the gravy. As well, SML found two areas of job growth to be in Europe, exclusive of the UK, and in ex–New York US, especially Los Angeles. The former shift reflects a scramble for talent in the shadow of Brexit, which necessarily rendered the business of importing and exporting art more complicated; the latter sea change points to LA’s growing influence in the art world.

