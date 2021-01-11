New Year Brings New Art Spaces to Australia

Australia will welcome a slew of new art institutions this year, along with several refreshed galleries slated to open following renovation. Of these, a number are expected to open before the summer.

Among these is an expansion at Gold Coast’s Home of the Arts (HOTA). Scheduled to open April 10, it will be the country’s largest art gallery not occupying a major city. The $47 million six-story structure, designed by Melbourne’s ARM architects, houses 59,000 square feet of exhibition space and boasts a 3-D Voronoi-diagram skin. HOTA’s inaugural exhibition, “Solid Gold: Artists from Paradise,” will exclusively feature Australian artists.

Farther down Australia’s eastern coast, the Grafton Regional Gallery, originally expected to welcome visitors back in December, will reopen in mid-February following a $5.9 million government-funded overhaul. In Sydney, the Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf will greet the public early in 2021. Occupying a restored century-old heritage house, the gallery will offer exhibition and artists residence space, and will host the Woollahra Council’s Woollahra Small Sculpture Prize.

On the south coast, the brand-new Science Gallery Melbourne will open under the auspices of the University of Melbourne as part of the university’s “innovation precinct,” Melbourne connect. Conceived by Smart Design Studio, the 40,000-square-foot structure includes immersive learning and exhibition spaces. Reopening in Melbourne on February 11 is the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI), which has undergone a $31 million renovation.

In-country, the Shepparton Art Museum is in the process of moving into its new $39 million Denton Corker Marshall–designed home and expects to open to the public early this year. The five-story building contains 57,000 square feet of exhibition space and will additionally house Kaiela Arts, dedicated to Aboriginal art.

Australia, which saw a spike in Covid-19 cases in July, during the country’s winter, has seen a minimal number of cases in recent months, thanks to stringent measures.

