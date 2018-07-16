New York Library Card–Holders to Receive Free Admission to More Than Thirty Museums

The New York Public Library, the Brooklyn Public Library, and the Queens Public Library announced today that they are launching Culture Pass, a citywide initiative that will provide library card–holders free access to more than thirty museums and cultural institutions across the five boroughs.

Among the thirty-three participating institutions are the Museum of Modern Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Brooklyn Museum, and the Noguchi Museum. Cardholders can log on to culturepass.nyc and use their library card number and pin to make reservations.

The full list of institutions participating in the initiative include:

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Brooklyn Children’s Museum

Brooklyn Historical Society

Brooklyn Museum

Children’s Museum of Manhattan

Children’s Museum of the Arts

Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Drawing Center

Frick Collection

Historic Richmond Town

International Center of Photography

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art

Jewish Museum

Louis Armstrong House

Metropolitan Museum of Art

Morgan Library & Museum

Museum of Modern Art, MoMA PS1

Museum of Chinese in America

Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

Museum of the City of New York

New York Transit Museum

Noguchi Museum

Queens Historical Society

Queens Museum

Rubin Museum of Art

SculptureCenter

Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian

Society of Illustrators

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Sugar Hill Children’s Museum

Wave Hill

Whitney Museum of American Art