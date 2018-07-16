New York Library Card–Holders to Receive Free Admission to More Than Thirty Museums
The New York Public Library, the Brooklyn Public Library, and the Queens Public Library announced today that they are launching Culture Pass, a citywide initiative that will provide library card–holders free access to more than thirty museums and cultural institutions across the five boroughs.
Among the thirty-three participating institutions are the Museum of Modern Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Brooklyn Museum, and the Noguchi Museum. Cardholders can log on to culturepass.nyc and use their library card number and pin to make reservations.
The full list of institutions participating in the initiative include:
Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Brooklyn Children’s Museum
Brooklyn Historical Society
Brooklyn Museum
Children’s Museum of Manhattan
Children’s Museum of the Arts
Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum
Drawing Center
Frick Collection
Historic Richmond Town
International Center of Photography
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art
Jewish Museum
Louis Armstrong House
Metropolitan Museum of Art
Morgan Library & Museum
Museum of Modern Art, MoMA PS1
Museum of Chinese in America
Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust
Museum of the City of New York
New York Transit Museum
Noguchi Museum
Queens Historical Society
Queens Museum
Rubin Museum of Art
SculptureCenter
Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian
Society of Illustrators
Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
Sugar Hill Children’s Museum
Wave Hill
Whitney Museum of American Art