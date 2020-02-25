New York Nonprofit Studio In a School Names Alison Scott-Williams President

Studio in a School, the New York City­–based nonprofit founded by philanthropist Agnes Gund in 1977 to connect professional artists with public school students, has appointed Alison Scott-Williams as its new president. She comes to the organization, which is run by the Studio in a School Association, Inc., from the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), where she has served as vice president for arts education since 2015. Scott-Williams will assume her responsibilities on March 9.

Prior to joining NJPAC, Scott-Williams was associate vice president for diversity and campus life at the Juilliard School in Manhattan and the director of programs and admission at the Sherwood Conservatory of Music in Chicago. She also has three master’s degrees in voice performance, opera theater, and higher education administration.

“Alison Scott-Williams’s record of leadership in arts education, her passion for diversity and insistence on building emotional intelligence, and her proven ability to bridge arts, educational and government institutions makes her the perfect person to lead Studio NYC,” said Gund, the current board chair of MoMA PS1. Gund established Studio in a School following major budget cuts and the suspension of arts education programs at public schools across the city. In honor of her contributions to society, Gund was recently named the inaugural recipient of the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award.

