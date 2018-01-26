New York’s Ameringer McEnery Yohe Gallery to Expand and Change Its Name

Ameringer McEnery Yohe Gallery, located in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York, is expanding its Twenty-Second Street headquarters and will reopen in February. Alex Greenberger of Artnews writes that the arts space is also being rebranded as Miles McEnery Gallery. “As an art dealer, you always want more ambitious space, to do more ambitious shows,” Miles McEnery, the gallery’s director, said in a statement. “We’re always looking to grow, both physically and conceptually.”

The newly renovated space will boast an additional 1,500 square feet of exhibition space. The group show “Belief in Giants,” featuring works by all the artists represented by the gallery, will inaugurate the space. Coinciding with the gallery’s February 17 reopening date is the presentation of a show dedicated to Brian Alfred at Miles McEnery Gallery’s satellite space on West Nineteenth Street, which McEnery said could soon become a permanent venue.