New York’s Callicoon Fine Arts to Close

Respected New York gallery Callicoon Fine Arts has announced that it will shutter following the July 17 close of its last show. The news was revealed yesterday on the gallery’s Instagram. Callicoon Fine Arts was founded in 2009 above a pizza shop in the tiny town of Callicoon, New York, by Bronx native Photios Giovanos. The gallery’s hours were originally limited to the weekend, as Giovanos maintained his day job in the city at the storied Metro Pictures, which in March announced its own year-end closing following more than forty years in business.

In 2011, Giovanos was forced to reckon with the difficulty of luring collectors and reviewers to the small-town gallery. “To stay, I would have had to concentrate on making sales through art fairs,” he told arts journalist Kathleen MacQueen in 2014, “but I was more interested in having a wider audience and developing exhibitions.” Callicoon Fine Arts moved to Forsythe Street on New York’s Lower East Side, where it remained until 2014, when it moved around the corner to a larger space at 49 Delancey Street, where it has since operated. Besides staging exhibitions, the gallery additionally hosted performances and readings, and from its inception collaborated with nonprofit literary publisher Nightboat Books.

Among the artists Callicoon Fine Arts has represented are Etel Adnan, Nicholas Buffon, A. K. Burns, Fia Backström, Harry Dodge, Bracha Ettinger, Glen Fogel, Hervé Guibert, James Hoff, Kahlil Robert Irving, Colter Jacobsen, Tomas Kovachevich, Benjamin Kress, Ulrike Müller, Luther Price, Lee Relvas, and Jason Simon, all of whom are participating in the gallery’s final exhibition. Titled “All Suffering Soon to End,” the show opened yesterday.

