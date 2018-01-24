New York’s Foundation for Contemporary Arts Names 2018 Grant Awardees

The Foundation for Contemporary Arts, founded in 1963 by Jasper Johns and John Cage, has announced its 2018 grant recipients, after previously announcing a round of awards for poetry. Nineteen artists have each been awarded an unrestricted grant for $40,000, including six awards named for artists who’ve been associated with the FCA.

This year’s recipients in the following categories are:

Dance

Ligia Lewis, Berlin, Germany

Yvonne Meier, New York, NY (Dorothea Tanning Award)

Mariana Valencia, Brooklyn, NY

Netta Yerushalmy, New York, NY

Music/Sound

Joshua Abrams, Chicago, IL

Sylvie Courvoisier, Brooklyn, NY

Bonnie Jones, Baltimore, MD

Catherine Lamb, Berlin, Germany

Laurie Spiegel, New York, NY

Performance Art/Theater

Los Angeles Poverty Department, Los Angeles, CA (Robert Rauschenberg Award)

Poetry

Anne Boyer, Kansas City, MO (The Cy Twombly Award)

Fred Moten, New York, NY (The Roy Lichtenstein Award)

Lisa Robertson, Nalliers, France (C.D. Wright Award for Poetry)

Visual Arts

EJ Hill, Los Angeles, CA

Simone Leigh, New York, NY

Sam Lewitt, Brooklyn, NY

Dave McKenzie, Brooklyn, NY

Carissa Rodriguez, New York, NY

John Cage Award

Toshi Ichiyanagi, Tokyo, Japan