New York’s Foxy Production to Close Permanently

Foxy Production, a contemporary art space in operation in New York for two decades, is ending its gallery program in October, Artnews reports, and pivoting to focus on “consultancy, curatorial, and production endeavors,” according to a gallery press release. An exhibition of photographs by Erin Calla Watson, currently on view, will be its last. No reason was given for the closure, but Foxy Production’s landlord sued the Chinatown gallery this past July, alleging $200,000 in unpaid rent dating back to February 2022; the gallery’s attorney has disputed the allegations.

Foxy Production was founded in Brooklyn in 2003 by Michael Gillespie and John Thomson; shortly thereafter, the pair moved it to West Chelsea, before decamping to Chinatown seven years ago. With an emphasis on experimental photography and moving-image work by emerging artists, the gallery is most renowned for launching the career of multimedia artist Sterling Ruby, who is now represented by Gagosian. Among the other artists Foxy Production elevated during its run are Michael Bell-Smith, Olga Chernysheva, Sascha Braunig, Srijon Chowdhury, Petra Cortright, Sara Cwynar, Bogosi Sekhukhuni, and Michael Wang.

“The gallery, in five locations across New York City, enabled us to present many critically acclaimed exhibitions and to collaborate with important voices of our time,” said Foxy Production in a statement. “We would very much like to thank all the artists we have worked with over the years. We would also like to send a special thank you to the collectors, curators, designers, framers, gallerists, photographers, printers, shippers, staff, and writers who made it all possible.”

News of Foxy Production’s shuttering comes just weeks after gallery JTT announced its shock closing. The starry New York gallery had only months before moved from Chelsea to TriBeCa.

