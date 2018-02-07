New York’s The Shed Plans Twelve-Day Event Series for May

The Shed, a new performing arts center, which is currently being built on Manhattan’s west side, has announced that it will host twelve days of free multi-disciplinary programing at an offsite location this May.

Dubbed “Prelude,” the event will include new work by William Forsythe, a collaboration between Tino Sehgal and architect Kunlé Adeyemi, an experimental school led by artist Asad Raza, and concerts by ABRA, Arca, and Azealia Banks. It will also present dance “battles” as an example of work from FlexNYC, a free city-wide dance activism program led by Reggie ‘Regg Roc’ Gray and his D.R.E.A.M Ring dancers. It will kick off on May 1, approximately one year before The Shed’s grand opening in spring 2019.

“One block away from our future home on the west side, we are temporarily transforming an empty lot into a flexible public space for new work, collaboration, and dialogue,” said Alex Poots, founding artistic director and CEO of The Shed. “‘Prelude’ begins to demonstrate our mission to nurture artistic invention by commissioning and presenting new work for a wide audience.”

Architect Kunlé Adeyemi of NLÉ Works and artist Tino Sehgal are designing the temporary structure, which dancers and performers will be able to reconfigure at will. Located at an undeveloped lot at Tenth Avenue and Thirtieth Street, the space “is an exploration of architecture as an extension of human body, culture, and environment,” Adeyemi said.

Organized by curator Dorothea von Hantelmann in collaboration with The Shed’s artistic advisor Hans Ulrich Obrist and chief science and technology officer Kevin Slavin, panels focusing on themes such as new institutional models in the twenty-first century and the politics of ritualized gatherings will also take place on alternate evenings.