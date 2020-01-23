New York’s The Shed Voluntarily Recognizes Employee Union

The Shed, the 200,000-square-foot arts center in Hudson Yards on Manhattan’s West Side, will voluntarily recognize a new union formed by its front of house staff, eliminating the need for an election with the National Labor Relations Board, Hyperallergic reports.

Around seventy-five staffers, including front-desk workers, gallery guides, ushers, and other representatives of the venue’s experience associates department, announced they were launching a union drive earlier this month in an attempt to improve working conditions.

The workers decided to join UAW Local 2110—the same union which represents employees of the Museum of Modern Art, the New Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Bronx Museum of the Arts—which will begin contract negotiations with The Shed in the coming weeks.

“The Shed fully supports our talented and hard-working visitor experience staff in their decision to organize,” Maryann Jordan, the institution’s chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We welcome UAW Local 2110 and anticipate forging a constructive relationship with their representatives as we have done with the several other unions already in place at The Shed.”

Other members of the institution’s staff are part of Local One of the Theatrical Protective Union, Local 94 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 798 of the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Union, and the Theatrical Teamsters Local 817, among other unions.

