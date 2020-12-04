New York’s Venturesome Red Bull Arts to Close Permanently

Energy drink company Red Bull is shutting down its New York art space, a short-lived venue on West Eighteen Street that invigorated the city’s art scene with audacious programming that hewed toward the emerging and overlooked. Artist and creative director Akeem Smith’s “No Gyal Can Attest,” a multimedia tribute to dancehall that closed on November 15, was the spacious two-floor institution’s final show, ending a six-year run defined by offbeat presentations and for providing major surveys to neglected artists such as Gretchen Bender and Rammellzee.

“After six years, we are closing the physical Red Bull Arts New York space to focus our community impact at a more grassroots level,” said Red Bull in a statement. “We remain committed to supporting local artists and partners.” To provide support during the pandemic, the company this year expanded its arts microgrant initiative to nineteen cities, and since 2013 has offered robust fellowship and residency programs in Detroit, where it also maintains an art space.

The company opened its New York location with the DIS Magazine–curated “DISown – Not For Everyone” (2013), a retail-store­-cum-exhibition or exhibition-cum-retail-store that examined consumerism and taste. Later exhibitions featured the GALA Committee, Mel Chin, Bjarne Melgaard, Ugo Rondinone, Robert Gober, Sarah Meyohas, and a two-person show with Nicolas Lobo and Hayden Dunham. Smith’s “No Gyal Can Attest” travels to Red Bull Arts Detroit. The news follows October’s announcement that the long-running Art in General, another New York exhibitor at the cutting edge, was closing due to Covid-19.

