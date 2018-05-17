New York’s MoMA Acquires 324 Works on Paper from Merrill C. Berman Collection

The Museum of Modern Art announced today that it acquired 324 masterworks by ninety-seven artists from the holdings of Merrill C. Berman, a Rye, New York–based investor who amassed a collection of 20,000 early twentieth-century works on paper. The selected works are from avant-garde movements of the era, including Dada, the Bauhaus, de Stijl, Futurism, and Russian Constructivism.

“By representing crucial figures—often women and artists from lesser-known geographies—missing or underrepresented in our collection, this extraordinary body of work is especially welcome as the museum continues its commitment to diversifying modernism’s narratives with its forthcoming expansion in 2019,” Christophe Cherix, the MoMA’s chief curator of drawings and prints, said in a statement. “The practices, strategies, and languages of artists involved in Futurism, Constructivism, and Dada continue to challenge contemporary artists, scholars, and audiences, allowing opportunities to make links between the radical experimentation of the early twentieth century and contemporary art.”

The Berman Collection has been a key source of loans to MoMA for several years. Works from the collection were included in a number of exhibitions, including the “Alexsandr Rodchenko” (1998), “Bauhaus, 1919–1933: Workshops for Modernity” (2009), and “Dadaglobe Reconstructed” (2016). Among the newly acquired works are ninety-six pieces by women artists such as Elena Semenova, Fré Cohen, Vavara Stepanova, Maria Bri-Bein, and Franceska Clausen.