New York’s Regina Rex Gallery Closes Lower East Side Space

The New York City gallery Regina Rex, located on 221 Madison Street, has shuttered, Andrew Russeth of Artnews reports. The venue was originally founded by Yevgeniya Baras, Jeff DeGolier, Gabe Farrar, Elizabeth Ferry, Theresa Ganz, Alyssa Gorelick, Angelina Gualdoni, Stacie Johnson, Eli Ping, Lauren Portada, Anna Schachte, Siebren Versteeg, and Max Warsh in 2010.

While it will no longer have a physical space as its operations headquarters, the gallery still plans to participate in upcoming art world events such as Condo’s inaugural Mexico City edition and a University of Georgia exhibition that is being organized by writer, curator, and Artforum contributor Wendy Vogel.

“It was a great pleasure and privilege to be a part of that community for three years and to represent four outstanding artists: Corey Escoto, Dave Hardy, EJ Hauser, and Nancy Haynes,” the gallery said. “While we will no longer represent artists at this time, we will continue to champion all of those artists we have worked with over the last seven years in whatever ways possible and plan to continue contributing to New York’s tumultuous art and exhibition scene.”