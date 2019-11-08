Newark Museum Announces Name Change

The Newark Museum in New Jersey, the largest cultural institution in the state, has changed its name to the Newark Museum of Art in order to communicate to the public a clearer sense of its identity and to draw attention to its arts holdings. It will also adopt a new logo and expand its operating hours on select days, beginning in 2020.

“Our leadership team spent an extended period of time looking at our identity and talking to a number of important target audiences of the institution,” said museum director and CEO Linda C. Harrison, who was appointed the institution’s eighth director last year. “The cultural community respects the Newark Museum of Art as a leader in the museum field, but the general public may not realize exactly who we are and why they should visit. Giving the community a better idea of who we are, our mission, and our vision, gives them more reasons to engage with us.”

Founded in 1909 by museumologist John Cotton Dana, the Newark Museum of Art contains significant collections of Tibetan and American art as well as art from Asia, Africa, the Americans, and the ancient world; decorative arts; and contemproary art. It also comprises the Victoria Hall of Science, the Alice and Leonard Dreyfuss Planetarium, the MakerSPACE, the Billy Johnson Auditorium, the Alice Ransom Dreyfuss Memorial Garden, an authentic 1784 Schoolhouse, the Newark Fire Museum, and the Ballantine Victorian Mansion.

