NFT Sales Platform OpenSea Rocked by Insider Trading Scandal

NFT sales platform OpenSea has revealed that a high-ranking executive within the company profited from trading its crypto digital assets using insider information, as first reported by TechCrunch. The employee, said be the platform’s head of product, using secret crypto wallets purchased NFTs before they were made available to buyers online, sold them once they were unveiled on the OpenSea website, and directed the profits to a personal account.

The illicit transactions were allegedly first pointed out by Twitter user @ZuwuTV, who on September 14 approached OpenSea via their Twitter account, asking why someone at the company “has a few secret wallets that appears [sic] to buy your front page drops before they are listed, then sells them shortly after the front-page-hype spike for profits, and then tumbles them back to his main wallet with his punk on it?”

OpenSea yesterday acknowledged in a blog post that the company “learned that one of our employees purchased items that they knew were set to display on our front page before they appeared there publicly.” The company did not identify the accused. CEO Devin Finzer tweeted, “We’re conducting a thorough review of yesterday’s incident and are committed to doing the right thing for OpenSea users.”

The platform, which launched in late 2017 and boasts a recent valuation of $1.5 billion, is alleged to have no rules in place that would prevent an employee from flipping NFTs via its own site using insider information. OpenSea has said that it is now implementing a policy prohibiting employees from buying or selling NFTs to or from creators or collections while it is representing the works, and from utilizing confidential information to buy or sell NFTs in any capacity, whether or not those NFTs are being promoted by Open Platform.

