Nicholas Grimshaw to Receive RIBA’s 2019 Royal Gold Medal

The Royal Institute of British Architects has announced that Nicholas Grimshaw was chosen as the recipient of its 2019 Royal Gold Medal, the UK’s highest honor for architecture. Known for designing projects such as the International Terminal at London’s Waterloo station and the Eden Project, a global garden housed in several tropical biomes in Cornwall, Grimshaw said he was “thrilled” to be recognized by the institute.

“My life, and that of the practice, has always been involved in experiment and in ideas, particularly around sustainability; I have always felt we should use the technology of the age we live in for the improvement of mankind,” Grimshaw said in a statement. “I would like to thank everyone who has ever worked in the office for contributing to our bank of ideas, and for helping to make it an enjoyable and humanistic place.”

Grimshaw established his own practice in 1980. Since its founding, he has worked on a projects ranging from the Herman Miller Factory and the Bath Spa School of Art and Design in Bath to the Pulvoko airport in St Petersburg, Russia. Today, his firm employs over six hundred employees and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Doha, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Commenting on the awarding the medal to Grimshaw, RIBA president Ben Derbyshire said: “For more than half a century, Sir Nicholas’s influence has been exceptional. He is responsible for an extraordinary number of buildings and infrastructure projects of international significance, and for the continuous development of an architecture which places technology at the heart of the aesthetic.”

The Royal Gold Medal will be presented to Grimshaw at an award ceremony that will take place in early 2019. Previous recipients of the medal include Neave Brown, Paulo Mendes da Rocha, and Zaha Hadid.

