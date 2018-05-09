Nicolas Bourriaud to Curate Istanbul Biennial’s Sixteenth Edition

The Istanbul Biennial announced today that French curator Nicolas Bourriaud, the founding director of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, will curate the sixteenth iteration of the exhibition, which will be held from September 14, 2019 to November 10, 2019.

Commenting on the appointment, the biennial’s advisory board said: “Nicolas Bourriaud’s research embracing the idea of multiverse is vital for the thoughtful minds of today. We strongly believe that Nicolas will develop an intriguing exhibition considering his esteemed curatorial and theoretical practice, his in-depth academic studies as well has his long term collaborations with artists, and active engagement with new generations.”

Currently, Bourriaud is the head of the Montpellier Contemporain, a new center for contemporary art housed in the Hôtel Montcalm that is slated to open next year. He will also oversee the city’s La Panacée Art Centre and Ecole Supérieure des Beaux-Arts, which will operate as part of MoCo beginning in June 2019. Previously, he helmed the Ecole Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris from 2011 to 2015, was the head of the studies department at the Ministry of Culture in France from 2010 to 2011, was the curator for contemporary art at Tate Britain in London from 2007 to 2010, and was the founder and advisor of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation in Kiev.

“I am very honored to be able to contribute to the history of Istanbul Biennial, which has always been a place of strong curatorial statements since its creation in 1987,” Bourriaud said. “Also, as a crossing point, the city of Istanbul takes a specific signification today, in a global political era marked by binary thought. I will try to build an exhibition that measures up to our historical situation.”

More details about the exhibition, which according to the advisory board will celebrate the possibilities of transdisciplinary collaboration, will be released in the fall.