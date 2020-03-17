Nicole Herden Named Executive Director of Museum of Nebraska Art

The Museum of Nebraska Art (MoNA) has appointed Nicole Herden as its new executive director. Herden heads to the institution, which is affiliated with the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK), from Boise, Idaho, where she has served as a curator at the Boise Art Museum for the past four years. During her tenure at the institution, she developed over four dozen exhibitions and helped expand the permanent collection by nearly five hundred works of art. Herden will succeed Audrey Kauders, who retired in June 2019 after seventeen years at the museum.

“We are thrilled to hire someone with Nicole’s expertise, background and enthusiasm,” said interim director Marilyn Hadley, who was on the search committee and who currently serves as board president. “Her background includes working in a museum with strong university relationships. She is someone who will take us to the next level with new ideas and different approaches, which the board welcomes.”

Previously, Herden held curatorial roles at the Phoenix Art Museum and the Arizona State University Art Museum; worked as an adjunct art professor and graduate teaching assistant at Boise State University; and served as a high school teacher in Arizona’s Apache Junction School District. Commenting on her new role, which she will take up on March 30, Herden said: “The mission of MoNA and its phenomenal collection is an ideal fit with my background. . . . A lot of things at MoNA align with my scholarly interests as well as the professional museum work I’ve dedicated my career to. I’m excited about the museum’s relationship with UNK and all of the perspectives university faculty, students, and staff can bring to MoNA.”

