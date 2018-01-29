Nil Yalter Awarded Prix AWARE’s Outstanding Merit Prize

Nil Yalter, a Paris-based Turkish artist whose work often engages with issues of feminism and migration, was awarded Prix AWARE’s outstanding merit prize for 2018 by the Archives of Women Artists, Research, and Exhibition, or AWARE, according to ArtAsiaPacific. The prize was created to recognize the contributions made by contemporary female artists. Yalter, whose career spans more than four decades, was born in Cairo in 1938 and moved to Istanbul as a child before settling in Paris in 1965. There, she participated in the French revolutionary movements of the late 1960s and pioneered French feminist art in the 1970s as a member of Collectif Femmes/Art, a Paris-based collective of women artists active from 1976 to 1980. In addition to receiving a cash prize of $12,400, Yalter will exhibit her work at the French National Archives in Paris and Pierrefitte-sur-Seine, its northern suburb.

AWARE was founded in 2014 with the goal of promoting artwork by women of the twentieth century. Yalter’s work includes drawings, photography, video, and performance art, and is in the collections of Tate Modern, Istanbul Modern, and the Centre Pompidou, among other museums. In 2016, a retrospective of her work titled “Off the Record” was shown in Arter Space for Art in Istanbul. Her work “combines powerful sociological explorations and great formal freedom—from experimental film to computer-generated animation and from documentary observations to poster campaigns in the public space,” the organization said. “Her videos, paintings, multimedia installations, and drawings all place humanity at their core, bringing to life cultural affiliations, the effects of migration, and women’s issues.”