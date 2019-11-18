Nita Ambani Elected to Board of the Met

Philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani has been named an honorary trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Ambani is the founder and chair of the Reliance Foundation, a philanthropic organization that addresses development challenges in India and that has supported the Met since 2016, when it backed the first museum retrospective of Nasreen Mohamedi in the United States.

In 2017, the foundation committed to supporting museum programs that promote Indian culture, including the exhibitions “Modernism on the Ganges: Raghubir Singh Photographs” (2017–18), “Phenomenal Nature: Mrinalini Mukherjee” (2019), and “Tree and Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India, 200 B.C.–A.D. 400,” opening on November 10, 2020, as well as upcoming shows dedicated to seventeenth-century Mughal art and contemporary Indian sculpture.

“Mrs. Ambani’s commitment to the Met and to preserving and promoting India’s art and culture is truly exceptional,” Daniel Brodsky, the museum’s chairman, said in a statement. “Her support has an enormous impact on the museum’s ability to study and display art from every corner of the world. It is a pleasure to welcome Nita Ambani to the board.”

