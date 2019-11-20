Noguchi Museum Launches Digital Archive

The Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum (the Noguchi Museum) in Long Island City, New York, has announced the launch of its Isamu Noguchi Archive. The digitization initiative was part of a multiyear project to make the sculptor’s works more accessible to the public. More than sixty thousand objects including project records, press clippings, correspondence, and other archival materials as well as twenty-eight thousand images of Noguchi’s artworks, exhibitions and studios, and international travels are now available online.

“The Noguchi Museum is devoted to increasing awareness and understanding of Noguchi’s multifarious achievements over a six-decade career,” said Noguchi board chair Malcolm Nolen. “Making this rich cache of materials widely accessible, just days from the artist’s 115th birthday, goes a very long way toward achieving that.” The institution is also planning to build a new 6,000-square-foot, Büro Koray Duman–designed building to house the its physical collection and archives and will open Noguchi’s 1959 studio to the public for the first time in 2022.

In addition, the institution announced that it has updated the artist’s digital catalogue raisonné, which can be found here. The resource now includes new research on Noguchi’s artworks and exhibitions from the 1920s and 1930s, and several significant works that were assumed to have been lost or destroyed. Funding for the project came from various backers including the Henry Luce Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Dedalus Foundation.

