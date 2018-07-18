Nonprofit Dedicated to Working with Artists in Conflict Zones to Launch in October

Ruya Maps, a nonprofit that plans to work with visual artists based in areas of social or political instability, will launch this fall. A sister organization of the Iraq-based Ruya Foundation, which is best known for commissioning the Iraq Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, Ruya Maps will host projects across the globe.

Led by director Tamara Chalabi and curatorial advisor Paolo Colombo, the program aims to bring exhibitions, artist commissions, workshops, talks, and other initiatives to new audiences in order to foster a greater understanding of the challenges people face internationally. Ruya Maps will make these projects accessible to people living in areas currently, or recently, affected by political unrest, including refugee camps.

In a statement provided to artforum.com, Chalabi said, “Perhaps every generation considers they live in interesting times, but as far as statistics and headline news, our world could not be more interesting, on so many levels.” Citing the increasing instability in many regions around the world and the current migration crisis, Chalabi stressed the importance of the organization and the Ruya Foundation’s work.

Ruya Maps’ inaugural project will be an exhibition by the Venezuelan artist Pepe López at the Fitzrovia Chapel in London. “Crisálida” (Chrysalis) will be López’s first solo show in the UK. Featuring the artist’s large-scale installation of the same name—a sixty-foot-long arrangement of objects, including a car, a motorcycle, a piano, and an urn, as well as books, tools, toys, and maps, wrapped in polyethylene film—the show suggests an imminent move or the need to place things in storage. The piece, which was originally shown at Espacio Monitor, Caracas, in October 2017, also includes possessions that belonged to López’s grandparents, referencing when they were forced to leave Spain during the Civil War more than seventy years ago.

Further details about the organization’s upcoming events will be announced this autumn.