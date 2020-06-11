Norton Museum of Art Director Resigns

The Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach, Florida, announced that Elliot Bostwick Davis has stepped down from her position as director and CEO of the institution. Davis joined the museum last March following the completion of a major expansion led by British architecture firm Foster + Partners. The renovation added new galleries, classrooms, and an auditorium and included the refurbishment of its existing facilities and garden.

“On behalf of all of us at the Norton and the people of the Palm Beaches, I’d like to thank Elliot, our leadership team, and our entire staff for the incredible success of our first year in the new Norton,” said Bruce Gendelman, chair of the museum’s board of trustees. “They have done a tremendous job in growing our community impact, bolstering our institutional relationships, and envisioning an exciting special exhibitions program. We wish her the best in her new journey.”

The board has appointed chief financial officer John Safranek, chief operating officer Sam Ankerson, director of curatorial affairs and curator of contemporary art Cheryl Brutvan, and chief development officer Christine Myers to lead the institution until Davis’s replacement is found. Commenting on her departure, Davis said, “I believe deeply in the transformational power of art and am proud of all we have achieved. The events of the past months have impressed upon me the importance of being closer to my family and I’m looking forward to returning to Boston and beginning the next chapter in my life.”

While the museum is temporarily closed to the public because of Covid-19, it reopened its Goergen Garden on June 1. According to its website, the museum created a new one-way path that guests can take to enjoy all of the sculptures stops while practicing social distancing.

