NYC Art Foundations Launch $1.25 Million Fund to Provide Covid-19 Relief to Arts Workers

The Willem de Kooning Foundation, the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, the Teiger Foundation, and the Cy Twombly Foundation have teamed up to establish a new Covid-19 relief fund that will provide $1,250,000 in aid to non-salaried, visual arts workers in the Tri-State area who have experienced financial hardship from the loss of income or opportunity during the global health crisis. “While the missions of the four foundations are diverse, we are fully aligned in support of this critical objective, said Amy Schichtel, head of the de Kooning foundation. “We hope that other foundations will join the initiative and support this fund.”

Administered by the nonprofit the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA), grants of $2,000 will be distributed to freelance, contract, or non-salaried archivists, art handlers, artist assistants, cataloguers, database specialists, and registrars, and other culture workers. Applicants must be able to show financial need as well as proof of residency in Connecticut, New Jersey, or New York. Only individuals with a minimum of five years of experience in the the field of visual arts will be eligible.

“A fund such as this is a critical stopgap for some of the most essential workers in the visual arts who are struggling to afford rent, food, and other basic needs,” said Michael L. Royce, NYFA’s executive director. “Unfortunately, given the temporary nature of their work, they are also among the most vulnerable during this time of crisis. We are grateful to the Willem de Kooning Foundation, the Helen Frankenthaler Foundation, Teiger Foundation, and the Cy Twombly Foundation for their generosity in recognizing these workers, and are proud to administer this fund on their behalf.”

More information about the emergency grant program—which will offer three rounds of applications, from May 5–May 6, May 19–May 20, and June 2–June 3—and how to apply for aid can be found on NYFA’s website.

