Ohio’s FotoFocus Diverts $800K from 2020 Biennial to Local Arts Institutions
FotoFocus—the nonprofit arts organization that runs America’s largest photography biennial—has called off the fifth edition of the monthlong regional event, which would have kicked off in October, in order to use the biennial’s $800,000 budget to provide financial relief to arts institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Arts organizations will be allowed to keep funds that would have gone toward the development of biennial programming and will be given additional funding amounting to 10 percent of the sums of their grants. The move will benefit art communities in the Greater Cincinnati area; Dayton and Columbus, Ohio; and Northern Kentucky as well as the more than one-hundred venues and partners that were expected to participate in the event.
Among the spaces receiving support are the Cincinnati-based Contemporary Arts Center, the Cincinnati Art Museum, the Taft Museum of Art, and Wave Pool; the Dayton Art Institute; and The Carnegie in Covington, Kentucky. Fifteen academic institutions including Miami University, the University of Cincinnati, and the Columbus College of Art and Design, will also be awarded a total of $177,000.
“After many discussions about how we should move forward with this year’s FotoFocus Biennial, we kept coming back to the same conclusion—the best thing we can do to help the arts survive this crisis is reconfigure our grantmaking,” said Mary Ellen Goeke, FotoFocus executive director. “We are about to move into our second decade and we need our community with us. We hope this money will help our partners get by at the time they need it most.”
Kevin Moore, FotoFocus’s artistic director, said that the 2020 biennial’s theme, light &, “is as timely as ever.” He added, “Our response to this crisis, and to going forward as an organization, is to choose hopefulness over isolation, support over attrition. We are choosing the silver lining, which is to reaffirm our creative community and to use the time, and funding, to create an even brighter future.”
The full list of the 2020 biennial’s participating venues and partners is as follows:
1305 Gallery
1628 Ltd
21c Museum Hotel
Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Art Gallery
Antioch College: Herndon Gallery
Art Academy of Cincinnati: Convergys Gallery
Art Academy of Cincinnati: Ruthe G. Pearlman Gallery
Art Beyond Boundaries Gallery
ArtWorks
The Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center
BasketShop
Beeler Gallery at Columbus College of Art & Design
Behringer-Crawford Museum
Blockfort Gallery
The Blue House Gallery
Brazee Gallery at Brazee Street Studios
CampSITE Social Sculpture Park
The Carnegie
Christ Church Cathedral: Gallery South
Cincinnati Art Museum
Cincinnati Preservation Association at the Cincinnati Museum Center
Cincinnati State Student Lounge Gallery
Clay Street Press and Gallery
Clifton Cultural Arts Center
Contemporary Art Matters
Contemporary Arts Center
The Contemporary Dayton
DAAP Galleries:: Meyers Gallery, University of Cincinnati
DAAP Galleries:: Reed Gallery, University of Cincinnati
The Dayton Art Institute
Dayton Society of Artists
Dick Waller’s ArtPlace
DIY Printing
Eisele Gallery of Fine Art
Eva G. Farris Gallery at Thomas More University
Evendale Cultural Arts Center
Fitton Center for Creative Arts
Hoffner Lodge Gallery
i.imagine at the Purple People Bridge
Indian Hill Gallery
Iris BookCafé and Gallery
Keily Gallery
Kennedy Heights Arts Center
Ledge Gallery at the Brew House
Lloyd Library and Museum
The Lodge KY
Manifest Drawing Center
Manifest Gallery
Memorial Hall
Miami University Art Museum
Miami University Center for Community Engagement
Miami University College of Creative Arts
Miller Gallery
The Mohawk Gallery at Robin Imaging
Mount St. Joseph University: Studio San Giuseppe Art Gallery
Northern Kentucky University: Visual Arts Galleries
Off Ludlow Gallery
OTR Bagel Bar
Oxford Community Arts Center
PAR-Projects: Studeō PAR-
PAR-Projects: The Nook
Pendleton Street Photography
PIQUE
Pizzuti Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art
POPPED ART
Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum
Redtree Art Gallery & Coffee Shop
Rosewood Arts Centre: Rosewood Gallery
ROY G BIV Gallery
Ruth’s Parkside Café
Sidewinder Coffee
Sinclair Community College: Burnell R. Roberts Triangle Gallery
St. John’s Unitarian Universalist Church: Haehnle Gallery
Stair House
Stivers School for the Arts: Fifth Street Gallery
The Summit Hotel
Taft Museum of Art
University of Cincinnati Clermont College: Park National Bank Art Gallery
University of Cincinnati: Tabula Rasa Gallery
University of Dayton: Radial Gallery
Visionaries + Voices Northside Gallery
Wash Park Art Gallery
Wave Pool
The Welcome Project
Woman’s Art Club Cultural Center: The Barn
The Woodward Theater
Wright State University: Robert and Elaine Stein Galleries
Xavier University Art Gallery at Gallagher Student Center
Xavier University Art Gallery at the A.B. Cohen Center Xavier University Library