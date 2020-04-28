Ohio’s FotoFocus Diverts $800K from 2020 Biennial to Local Arts Institutions

FotoFocus—the nonprofit arts organization that runs America’s largest photography biennial—has called off the fifth edition of the monthlong regional event, which would have kicked off in October, in order to use the biennial’s $800,000 budget to provide financial relief to arts institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Arts organizations will be allowed to keep funds that would have gone toward the development of biennial programming and will be given additional funding amounting to 10 percent of the sums of their grants. The move will benefit art communities in the Greater Cincinnati area; Dayton and Columbus, Ohio; and Northern Kentucky as well as the more than one-hundred venues and partners that were expected to participate in the event.

Among the spaces receiving support are the Cincinnati-based Contemporary Arts Center, the Cincinnati Art Museum, the Taft Museum of Art, and Wave Pool; the Dayton Art Institute; and The Carnegie in Covington, Kentucky. Fifteen academic institutions including Miami University, the University of Cincinnati, and the Columbus College of Art and Design, will also be awarded a total of $177,000.

“After many discussions about how we should move forward with this year’s FotoFocus Biennial, we kept coming back to the same conclusion—the best thing we can do to help the arts survive this crisis is reconfigure our grantmaking,” said Mary Ellen Goeke, FotoFocus executive director. “We are about to move into our second decade and we need our community with us. We hope this money will help our partners get by at the time they need it most.”

Kevin Moore, FotoFocus’s artistic director, said that the 2020 biennial’s theme, light &, “is as timely as ever.” He added, “Our response to this crisis, and to going forward as an organization, is to choose hopefulness over isolation, support over attrition. We are choosing the silver lining, which is to reaffirm our creative community and to use the time, and funding, to create an even brighter future.”

The full list of the 2020 biennial’s participating venues and partners is as follows:

1305 Gallery

1628 Ltd

21c Museum Hotel

Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Art Gallery

Antioch College: Herndon Gallery

Art Academy of Cincinnati: Convergys Gallery

Art Academy of Cincinnati: Ruthe G. Pearlman Gallery

Art Beyond Boundaries Gallery

ArtWorks

The Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center

BasketShop

Beeler Gallery at Columbus College of Art & Design

Behringer-Crawford Museum

Blockfort Gallery

The Blue House Gallery

Brazee Gallery at Brazee Street Studios

CampSITE Social Sculpture Park

The Carnegie

Christ Church Cathedral: Gallery South

Cincinnati Art Museum

Cincinnati Preservation Association at the Cincinnati Museum Center

Cincinnati State Student Lounge Gallery

Clay Street Press and Gallery

Clifton Cultural Arts Center

Contemporary Art Matters

Contemporary Arts Center

The Contemporary Dayton

DAAP Galleries:: Meyers Gallery, University of Cincinnati

DAAP Galleries:: Reed Gallery, University of Cincinnati

The Dayton Art Institute

Dayton Society of Artists

Dick Waller’s ArtPlace

DIY Printing

Eisele Gallery of Fine Art

Eva G. Farris Gallery at Thomas More University

Evendale Cultural Arts Center

Fitton Center for Creative Arts

Hoffner Lodge Gallery

i.imagine at the Purple People Bridge

Indian Hill Gallery

Iris BookCafé and Gallery

Keily Gallery

Kennedy Heights Arts Center

Ledge Gallery at the Brew House

Lloyd Library and Museum

The Lodge KY

Manifest Drawing Center

Manifest Gallery

Memorial Hall

Miami University Art Museum

Miami University Center for Community Engagement

Miami University College of Creative Arts

Miller Gallery

The Mohawk Gallery at Robin Imaging

Mount St. Joseph University: Studio San Giuseppe Art Gallery

Northern Kentucky University: Visual Arts Galleries

Off Ludlow Gallery

OTR Bagel Bar

Oxford Community Arts Center

PAR-Projects: Studeō PAR-

PAR-Projects: The Nook

Pendleton Street Photography

PIQUE

Pizzuti Collection of the Columbus Museum of Art

POPPED ART

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum

Redtree Art Gallery & Coffee Shop

Rosewood Arts Centre: Rosewood Gallery

ROY G BIV Gallery

Ruth’s Parkside Café

Sidewinder Coffee

Sinclair Community College: Burnell R. Roberts Triangle Gallery

St. John’s Unitarian Universalist Church: Haehnle Gallery

Stair House

Stivers School for the Arts: Fifth Street Gallery

The Summit Hotel

Taft Museum of Art

University of Cincinnati Clermont College: Park National Bank Art Gallery

University of Cincinnati: Tabula Rasa Gallery

University of Dayton: Radial Gallery

Visionaries + Voices Northside Gallery

Wash Park Art Gallery

Wave Pool

The Welcome Project

Woman’s Art Club Cultural Center: The Barn

The Woodward Theater

Wright State University: Robert and Elaine Stein Galleries

Xavier University Art Gallery at Gallagher Student Center

Xavier University Art Gallery at the A.B. Cohen Center Xavier University Library

ALL IMAGES