OMA Reveals Design Renderings for Moscow’s New Tretyakov Gallery

OMA, the Office for Metropolitan Architecture, has released its renderings for the New Tretyakov Gallery redesign. The gallery has been housed in the Central House of Artist—the largest exhibition venue in Russia—since 1983. Over the years, the space has become fragmented after a number of additions and other modifications were made. As a result, Rem Koolhaas said that improving accessibility and visibility will central to the gallery’s transformation.

“Our proposal is a reconsideration of the New Tretyakov, focusing on improving its spatial infrastructure and the elimination of dysfunctional parts,” said Koolhaas. “We will also undo the absolute separation between museum and the House of Artist, and remove a number of walls to make the different components more accessible and visible. Because of its size, it is almost impossible to consider it as a homogeneous entity; modern interventions unaffordable in Soviet times, such as escalators, improve circulation and draw together the different autonomous elements of the museum complex.”

Koolhass plans to restructure the building into four sectors dedicated to storage, education, collections, and events. Each sector will have its own visual identity and will be connected by a pedestrian path located along the Moscow River.

The New Tretyakov Gallery is the modern and contemporary art arm of the Tretyakov Gallery, which was founded by P.M. Tretyakov in 1856 and is located on Lavrushinsky Lane. Tretyakov eventually gifted his expansive collection to the city in 1892. The New Tretyakov Gallery was established when the Tretyakov Gallery and the State Picture Gallery merged. Its redesign will be OMA’s third cultural project in Russia. The firm has already completed a research study for the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg and the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in Moscow.