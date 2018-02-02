Organizations Team Up to Create Online Archive of Portuguese Architect Álvaro Siza

The Serralves Foundation and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Portugal, along with the Canadian Center for Architecture in Montreal, are launching an online database of the completed and unrealized projects by Portuguese architect Álvaro Siza. When Siza donated his archive to the three institutions in 2014, he expressed that he wanted his work to become “a contribution to research and debate on architecture, particularly in Portugal and with a perspective opposed to isolation.”

Comprising textual documents, correspondence, photographs and slides, 60,000 drawings, 500 models, and 282 sketchbooks, the archive will become available starting this month. The Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the Serralves Foundation were given materials on Siza’s projects in Portugal, dating from 1958 until 2006, and the Canadian Center for Architecture is in possession of objects and documents related to the architect’s international initiatives.

The Pritzker Prize-winning architect was born on June 25, 1933 in the small coastal town of Matosinhos, just north of Porto, Portugal. Siza studied at the University of Porto School of Architecture from 1949 through 1955 and opened up his own practice the same year he graduated. Among his many projects are the Bouça and São Victor housing projects (both 1977) in Porto; 1,200 single-family row houses for the Quinta da Malagueira development in Évora, a city in central Portugal; the Galician Center of Contemporary Art (1993) in Santiago de Compostela, Spain; the Museu Serralves (1997) in Porto; and the Iberê Camargo Museum (2008) in Porto Alegre, Brazil.