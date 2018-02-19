Original Picasso Print Stolen from Milwaukee Gallery

An original 1949 print by Pablo Picasso was stolen from an art appraisal and brokerage firm in downtown Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. On Friday, art appraiser Bill DeLind said his business partner Michael Goforth noticed the print—which is worth an estimated $35,000 to $50,000—was missing from DeLind Fine Art Appraisals. The gallery, which does not have surveillance cameras, had kept its doors unlocked.“It just walked off the wall,” DeLind said. DeLind has contacted the Milwaukee Police Department as well as museums and galleries across the country in case the theif attempts to sell the artwork.

The work, titled Tolero, is one of thirty editions, and was signed by Picasso in green crayon in the lower right corner. DeLind had been hired to sell the etching, and called the theft “an unfortunate disaster.”