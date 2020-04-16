Outsider Art Fair Director Becca Hoffman to Lead Art Aspen, SOFA Chicago, and Art Palm Springs

Intersect Art and Design, which is owned and managed by vGMgt LLC, has hired Outsider Art Fair director Becca Hoffman as managing director. Hoffman will be responsible for overseeing the three art fairs in Intersect’s portfolio: Art Aspen, Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design (SOFA) Chicago, and Art Palm Springs.

Commenting on the recently acquired fairs, brothers Tim and Dirk von Gal, who launched Intersect Art and Design earlier this month, said, “We’re passionate about these fairs, and the positive impact they make in and beyond their respective markets.” They added, “We’re thrilled that Becca will join us in shaping the new vision for the fairs. She has great energy, tenacity, and creativity.” The fairs had previously been under the umbrella of Tim von Gal’s former Georgia-based company Urban Expositions of which the UK’s Clarion Events Ltd. became a majority partner in 2015.

Prior to running the Outsider Art Fair for seven years, Hoffman served as director of Peter Findlay Gallery and Andrew Edlin Gallery in New York and worked at the Hood Museum of Art at Dartmouth College, where she received her BA. She went on to earn her MA in contemporary art at Sotheby’s in London. Hoffman said that her goal for the three fairs is to bring them “back to their roots by engaging in each region’s local art and culture while being intrinsically connected to the global art world with a sense of relevancy. We are living through a time of transition for the art world and our society on the whole, and we must be sensitive and responsive to these uncertain times.”

While Art Aspen’s next edition is slated to open on July 23, Hoffman stressed that “safety is our priority, and all of our future plans will start with careful consideration.” The next iterations of SOFA Chicago and Art Palm Springs will take place from November 5–November 8 and in February 2021, respectively. Once the United States lifts its Covid-19 restrictions, Hoffman said, “we will have many opportunities for growth, innovation, and community engagement in Aspen, Chicago, and Palm Springs.”

