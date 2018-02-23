Outsider Art Fair to Expand to Basel in June

The Outsider Art Fair, which celebrates self-taught artists, art brut, and outsider art, has announced that it is branching out to a new location this year. In June, the fair will hold its first-ever edition in Basel, Switzerland. The event will take place at the Hotel Pullman from June 13 to 17 and will present works by artists such as James Castle, Henry Darger, Madge Gill, Judith Scott, and Adolf Wölfli.

While the fair will coincide with Art Basel, Andrew Edlin, the owner of the Outsider Art Fair, told the New York Times that it won’t try to compete with the leading contemporary art event. “You know when you walk in, you’re entering a whole different thing,” he said. Edlin added that the fair will also pay homage to Swiss artists.

Founded in New York in 1993, the Outsider Art Fair prides itself in recognizing artworks created outside the mainstream. Over the years, it has presented works by George Widener, Susan Te Kahurangi King, Shinichi Sawada, Christine Sefolosha, and Luboš Plný, among others. After Wide Open Arts took over the fair in 2013, it expanded to Paris that same year. After attending the fair’s twenty-sixth edition in New York, which took place last month, writer Carlo McCormick said that “the fair’s relevance today is a healthy reminder that our love of art has to do with its capacity for fun, weirdness, unpredictability, and upending hierarchies against all those cultural currents that work to limn the status quo.”