Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency Names Shannon R. Stratton Executive Director

The Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency in Saugatuck, Michigan, has appointed Shannon R. Stratton as the 110-year-old organization’s next executive director. Stratton is currently interim senior curator at large for the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and a faculty member of the master’s program in critical craft studies at Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, North Carolina.

“Her broad experience, national reputation in the arts community, and forward-thinking orientation to partnerships will be essential in moving Ox-Bow into our next century, growing our regional and national relationships and developing new platforms for intergenerational learning, discovery, and critical conversation,” said Ox-Bow board chair Steven Meier.

Stratton previously served as director of Chicago’s Threewalls, a nonprofit arts organization she co-founded in 2003, and deputy director of curatorial affairs and chief curator at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York. She is also an alumna and former faculty member of Ox-Bow and the School and the Art Institute of Chicago, which has a partnership with the residency program since it caters to degree-seeking students as well as professional artists.

Commenting on her appointment, Stratton said, “My time at Ox-Bow has had a lasting impact on my practice as an arts administrator, educator, curator, and thinker. I look forward to leading one of the country’s most extraordinary artists’ residencies and schools, and continuing Ox-Bow’s legacy as a sanctuary for artistic practice and thought.” She will begin in her new role full-time on February 3, 2020.

ALL IMAGES