Pace Gallery Accused of Fostering “Toxic” Workplace Culture

Multiple current and former employees of the blue-chip Pace Gallery have alleged that the gallery’s New York leadership promotes an abusive workplace culture, according to Artnet News. Cited prominently in the complaints were company presidents Douglas Baxter and Susan Dunne, both of whom have been with the organization for decades and are considered among the world’s most powerful art dealers.

Baxter is described as having anger-management problems; delivering anti-Semitic, ableist, and nativist invective; engaging in verbal abuse of employees and contractors; and pricing art according to the nationality of the buyer. The article, which was reported by Zachary Small, additionally limns a fraught, decade-long transition of power between founder Arne Glimcher and his son Marc Glimcher, who is said to be struggling to make the contemporary art gallery a more progressive entity, and reportedly sparked dissent among Pace’s employees by bringing in his child, Lilleth Glimcher, to assist with the gallery’s diversity initiatives. Additionally, Artnet reports that Baxter and Arne Glimcher were dismissive of several sexual misconduct allegations against artist Chuck Close, whom Pace represents, and that Glimcher pressured Close’s ex-wife, the artist Sienna Shields, to not speak publicly about her experiences with him.

Though Baxter, Dunne, and Arne and Marc Glimcher declined the opportunity to comment for the article, the gallery released a statement which read, in part, “We have had our share of workplace issues in the past and have worked to address them as they have been brought to our attention. The specific accusations being raised here refer to conduct that is unacceptable. We take these allegations very seriously and will bring them to the attention of our independent consultant and HR department to be investigated as part of our ongoing work. This behavior does not reflect our values and that is why we are implementing structural change and accountability measures to ensure it does not occur in the future.”

