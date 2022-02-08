Pace Gallery Taps Kimberly Drew as Associate Director

New York’s Pace Gallery today announced the appointment of Kimberly Drew as associate director. Drew is a former social media manager for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; while there, she greatly expanded and diversified that institution’s global digital reach. At Pace, she is expected to bring to bear her decade-plus of experience in the international art world in cultivating relationships with new and existing clients, seeking out business opportunities, and assisting in planning the gallery’s exhibitions and public programming.

Drew is a graduate of Smith College, where she earned her BA in art history and Africana studies. While a student, she interned at the Studio Museum in Harlem, New York, under its respected director and chief curator, Thelma Golden. Drew later credited the experience with shaping her own career aspirations. In 2011, while still enrolled at Smith, she launched the Tumblr blog Black Contemporary Art, with the aim of bringing to the popular social media outlet the work of Black artists which was represented on museum websites but not widely disseminated in the digital realm. A longtime advocator of pairing art with activism, Drew, whose Instagram handle is @museummammy, in 2020 released the critically acclaimed This Is What I Know About Art (Penguin/Random House), aimed at young adults and encouraging them to explore and mine the connection between the two. Her anthology Black Futures, coedited over a span of five years with journalist Jenna Wortham, was published later that year (One World/Random House); collecting texts by more than one hundred contributors including Teju Cole, Solange Knowles, and Black Lives Matter cofounder Alicia Garza, the book also received broad acclaim. Her essay “The Misguided Empathy of Dana Schutz’s Open Casket” appeared in New York magazine earlier this year. She is the host of Hulu’s Your Attention Please podcast and of her personal web series Black Power Lunch Hour.

“Kimberly has an exceptional track record as a creative thinker, and we could not be more excited to welcome her to Pace, where we value original approaches across all aspects of the organization,” said Marc Glimcher, Pace’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “A writer, activist, and curator, Kimberly has already left her mark on the art world through various contributions which have helped amplify the voices of Black artists and creators.”

