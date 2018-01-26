Pace Gallery to Open Outpost in Geneva

Pace Gallery is expanding to Geneva. It plans to open a new 3,600-square-foot space at Quai des Bergues 15–17 in March. The gallery will be Pace’s ninth location, with three in New York and outposts in Seoul, Hong Kong, Beijing, London, and Palo Alto, California. An exhibition featuring Louise Nevelson, Sol LeWitt, and Adam Pendleton will inaugurate the space.

“The cultural communities across Switzerland and throughout Europe have long played a pivotal role in Pace’s work internationally and we’re very excited to establish a more permanent presence in Geneva,” said Pace’s president and CEO Marc Glimcher. “As the art world grows increasingly global, embracing new commercial centers and strengthening relationships with communities of collectors around the world are key elements of our mission to advance the international engagement with our artists’ work.”