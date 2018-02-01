Pakistani Artist Huma Bhabha Selected for Metropolitan Museum’s Garden Commission

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced today that Pakistani artist Huma Bhabha will create the next site-specific work to be featured on its Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden. Bhabha’s We Come in Peace, made up of an array of monumental sculptures, will be on view from April 17 to October 28.

Born in 1962 in Karachi, Pakistan, Bhabha lives and works in Poughkeepsie, New York. Her work, which often addresses themes of colonialism, war, displacement, and memories of place, has been featured in major exhibitions including the Fifty-Sixth Venice Biennale and the 2013 International Center of Photography Triennial in New York. She’s also had shows at MoMA PS1 in New York; the Collezione Maramotti in Reggio Emilia, Italy; the Museum of Contemporary Art, Cleveland; and the Palais de Tokyo, Paris.

“Among the paradoxes in Huma Bhabha’s extraordinary sculpture is that although it feels fully in sync with our times—politically uncertain, historically self-conscious, formally experimental—the work transmits great timelessness,” Gilda Williams wrote in the March 2011 issue of Artforum.