Pamela Hugdahl Named Executive Director of Rochester Art Center

The Rochester Art Center (RAC) in Rochester, Minnesota, has appointed Pamela Hugdahl as its new executive director. Hugdahl comes to the institution from Wisconsin’s Port Washington Saukville Arts Council, where she served as the administrative director overseeing Gallery 224 and Studio 224. Previously, Hugdahl served as the director of the Cedarburg Art Museum in Cedarburg, Wisconsin, and worked in the advancement department at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

“Pam’s leadership qualities, enthusiasm, and vision for the Rochester Art Center make her an ideal fit for this role,” said board president Rachel Bohman. “Her track record of success in the areas of funding, programming, driving membership, and administration stood out to the entire board, and I know we are all excited to support her efforts to take the RAC to new heights.”

Commenting on her new role, Hugdahl said, “I look forward to leading the organization with a positive outlook as it enters its seventy-fifth year during a time of significant change, both for Rochester and the world at large. The arts become a crucial outlet and a source of community during periods of uncertainty, and I’m eager to champion the Rochester Art Center’s distinct position as a world-class art destination that adds value to the lives of area residents and visitors.”

