Pamela Joyner to Become Chair of Tate Americas Foundation

Tate has announced that arts patron Pamela Joyner, the founder of the New York–based marketing consultancy firm Avid Partners, LLC, will succeed Jeanne Donovan Fisher as chair of the Tate Americas Foundation. She will begin her five-year term on April 1.

Joyner, a prominent collector whose holdings include a number of abstract works by postwar and contemporary African American artists, has been a trustee of the Tate Americas Foundation since November 2015. She first joined the foundation’s North American Acquisitions Committee in 2011 and has served as cochair of its Artists Dinner in 2013 and 2016. She is a trustee of the Art Institute of Chicago and the J. Paul Getty Trust and a member of the director’s circle of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Modern and Contemporary Art Visiting Committee. Joyner has also previously served as a member on President Obama’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

“We are delighted that Pamela Joyner has agreed to take on a leadership role as chair of the Tate Americas Foundation,” Maria Balshaw, director Tate, said in a statement. “Pamela has been a close friend and supporter of Tate, contributing significantly to our recent ‘Soul of a Nation’ exhibition and championing the work of African American artists who are very important to Tate. We also wish to take this opportunity to extend our deepest appreciation to Jeanne Donovan Fisher for leading the organization so successfully for the past seven years.”

Tate Americas Foundation has raised over $300 million since it was founded in 1999. In addition to Joyner and Fisher, its board of trustees comprises Paul Britton, Estrellita Brodsky, James Chanos, Glenn Fuhrman, John Studzinski, Marjorie Susman, Juan Carlos Verme, Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian, Greg Miller, Erica Roberts, and Christen Wilson.