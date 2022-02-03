Paris Photo Chief Florence Bourgeois to Helm FIAC

France RX, the parent company of French art fairs Paris Photo and FIAC, has announced that Florence Bourgeois, who since 2015 has served as director of Paris Photo, will assume the directorial role at FIAC as well. She will replace Jennifer Flay, who occupied the position for eighteen years. The news comes as the contemporary art fair reels from its unceremonious ousting from Paris’s Grand Palais, home for nearly thirty years to the annual event. The French fair lost its spot to international fair Art Basel, whose parent, MCH Group, reportedly paid Grand Palais manager Réunion des Musées Nationaux-Grand Palais (RMN-GP) €10.6 million ($12 million) for the coveted spot.

“I am delighted to entrust the joint management of our two art fairs to Florence Bourgeois. In addition to her in-depth knowledge of the art world, Florence has succeeded, with her team, in making Paris Photo the largest and most dynamic global gathering of the photo market, thanks in particular to a real partnership with galleries and publishers,” said RX France president Michel Filzi: “She has also, for several years, strongly contributed to promoting female artists in this sector of art. Florence will be responsible for continuing the development of Paris Photo in France and internationally, and for working on the next steps for Fiac.”

Prior to joining FIAC, Bourgeois in 2012 served as general manager of the Pavillon des Arts et du Design (PAD) fair in Paris and London; she earlier worked in the modern and contemporary art department of auction house Artcurial, and did marketing for multinational luxury conglomerate LVMH

Former director Flay will depart FIAC altogether; The Art Newspaper reports that she is rumored to be coming on board Art Basel to direct the new fair the organization is planning to launch in the historic glass-and-steel structure. It is not unlikely that other FIAC employees will switch sides, given that Art Basel is tasked with assembling out of thin air staff for its new Parisian fair ahead of its Ocotber launch.

ALL IMAGES