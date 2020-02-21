Paris Photo New York Names Exhibitors, Cynthia Daignault Joins Night Gallery, and More

Paris Photo has announced that 126 galleries and forty-seven publishers from twenty-four countries will participate in its inaugural New York fair, taking place at Pier 94 in Manhattan from April 2 to April 5. Among the fair’s many highlights are presentations of works by Ming Smith, the first Black female photographer acquired by the Museum of Modern Art; Roy DeCarava, who documented the Harlem Renaissance; Gregory Halpern, whose work addresses power and traditional masculine values in American society; and Sofia Valiente, who will install an immersive project in an actual 41-foot freight boat as a tribute to the Florida Everglades.

“This inaugural edition of Paris Photo New York and its exhibitors reflect the history of the fair as a hub for photographic exchange and exploration, both through the past and into the future,” fair director Florence Bourgeois and artistic director Christoph Wiesner said in a joint statement. “Within the last few months alone, we have seen major photography institutions open or reimagine their collections, highlighting a rediscovery of the medium, as technologies and accessibility advance. This is a pivotal moment for the field and we’re excited to be a part of it.” The full list of exhibitors can be found here.

Spring/Break Art Show has revealed that the ninth edition of its annual New York fair will be staged at 625 Madison Avenue, in the former offices of fashion magnate Ralph Lauren, during Armory Arts Week. The fair, which kicks off on March 3 and runs until March 9, will continue its 2020 theme of “IN EXCESS” and will bring together more than eight-hundred artworks that explore the paradoxes and nuances of “more” in the twenty-first century. Its Los Angeles iteration, which took place last month, showcased artworks centered on issues such as consumerism, materialism, and addiction. Among the galleries taking part in the event are Abigail Ogilvy Gallery, BRIC Arts Center, Cade Tompkins Projects, Galerie Urbane, and Monica King Contemporary. The full list of presenters is available on the fair’s website.

Acquavella Galleries, Gagosian, and Pace Gallery are joining forces to sell the Donald B. Marron Family Collection, which is valued at more than $450 million. Marron, a Wall Street financier and arts patron who amassed some three hundred works of modern and contemporary art, passed away in December 2019 at the age of eighty-five. Major auction houses, including Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and Phillips, were competing for the chance to handle the sale, but in an unprecedented move Marron’s wife, Catie, announced on Tuesday that it would be overseen by the galleries.

“Through this collaboration we are creating an occasion to honor Don’s work as a pioneering collector, and to commemorate sixty years of connoisseurship,” Marc Glimcher, president and CEO of Pace Gallery, said in a statement. “The project will also celebrate the lifelong relationships that can develop between collectors and dealers, and the role our galleries have played in supporting Marron’s vision.”

In May 2020, the galleries will organize a joint exhibition that will cover the three significant phases of Marron’s collecting: when he began acquiring works in the 1960s and ’70s, his tenure as a trustee of New York’s Museum of Modern Art, and his experience building the corporate collection of the investment bank Paine Webber, which merged with UBS, the Union Bank of Switzerland, in 2000. Among the artists represented in the collection are Mark Bradford, Willem De Kooning, Mark Grotjahn, Brice Marden, Laura Owens, Pablo Picasso, Gerhard Richter, Mark Rothko, and Cy Twombly.

Newlands House. Photo by Rob Burress.

Leading art world auctioneer Simon de Pury will serve as artistic director of a new gallery dedicated to modern and contemporary art, photography, architecture, and design. Located in West Sussex, England, Newlands House will open to the public on March 6. The 7,500 square-foot gallery, which is housed in a Georgian townhouse in Petworth, will be inaugurated by a group exhibition titled “HELMUT NEWTON 100.” Featuring one-hundred works by the artist, the show coincides with the centenary of the photographer’s birth and marks the first time these works will be displayed in the United Kingdom.

Night Gallery has announced its representation of Cynthia Daignault. Known for creating works which reflect on the contemporary American experience, the Baltimore-based artist has presented solo exhibitions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, and MASS MoCA, among others. For projects such as “Light Atlas” (2014–17)—which involved Daignault driving across the United States and stopping every twenty-five minutes to record the landscape around her, the artist attempts to commemorate fleeting moments in time.

In an Artforum review of the artist’s first solo show with Night Gallery in 2019, Ashton Cooper wrote: “Daignault’s meditation on landscape, her elegy for it, foreclosed the possibility of a resolved idea or disinterested evaluation of the world. Instead, the artist invited viewers into the process, leaving them to navigate her web of imagery themselves. Her painted universe, set in mercurial strokes, shifts dramatically depending on your proximity to it—much like memory itself.”

Greene Naftali now represents the Los Angeles–born artist, critic, and curator Aria Dean, whose work span sculpture, video, theater, and film. Through her practice, Dean often attempts to deconstruct and reconfigure networks of visibility, grapple with issues of representation, and confront power dynamics. The artist also currently serves as an editor and curator at Rhizome, the New York–based nonprofit housed at the New Museum. Dean’s work will be included in the upcoming “Made in L.A.” biennial at the Hammer Museum, which opens on June 7, and she will have her first solo exhibition at the gallery in the spring of 2021.

